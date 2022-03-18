One of Young Thug’s baby mamas, LaKevia Jackson, was reportedly shot and killed during an incident at an Atlanta bowling alley, HipHop N More reports.

The tragedy took place on Thursday, when Jackson was attending her best friend’s birthday party at Metro Fun Center – an entertainment venue where patrons can skate, bowl, and more. The late woman’s mother has claimed that the gunman spent 20 minutes waiting in the parking lot for her daughter after an argument took place inside, who he then shot and killed.

“This is truly an atrocity. A young woman has lost her life tonight as a result of an argument over a bowling ball,” Ralph Woolfolk, APD Homicide Commander Lt. has said. “We will find the person who’s responsible. You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody.”

LaKevia’s mom, Sherina, shared that she received a phone call after her daughter was shot. “I didn’t know that was king to be the last time I talked to my baby,” she shared. “I could hear her over the phone crying and screaming then her best friend said, ‘She’s not breathing!’”

It’s been reported that police have surveillance footage of the shooting, as well as ballistic evidence and several cooperating witnesses, leaving them in a place of confidence that they’ll be able to close the case soon.

It’s also worth noting that Thugger gave a performance at SXSW last night, with some attendees claiming that his on-stage candour appeared to be off – if the Punk rapper was already aware of his loss, now we know why he may not have been able to give his all.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Lakevia Jackson’s death. RIP.

