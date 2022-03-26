Kevin Gates became a trending topic this week after a video surfaced of the rapper pulling up on Summer Walker in the club and getting a little handsy. Gates, whose 2013 song hit the Billboard Hot 100 this week, was spotted pulling up to Summer Walker's section where he got a little handsy. He tried to pull her in while seated next to her before putting his arm around the singer. Walker politely inched away from Gates, appearing to remove his arm from over her shoulder.



Gates ended up facing some backlash over the clip with a few fans pointing out that Walker looked uncomfortable throughout the exchange. "I know this ain’t the same Kevin Gates who don’t like to be touched, touching all over Summer Walker," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Yeah ima Kevin Gates fan and I do not like the Summer Walker interaction video. She clearly pushed his hand off of her shoulder and repeatedly pulled her hand from his grip," another fan commented on Twitter.

Walker's boyfriend, LVRD Pharoah, took to Instagram where he seemingly responded to the viral clip of Kevin Gates pulling up on his girl in the club. Pharoah shared a photo of himself and Summer Walker, and captioned the post, "She good bro," along with a laughing emoji, heart emoji, and tongue emoji.

