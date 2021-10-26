Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates has gone viral yet again, this time because of the advice he had for men who want to have healthier sex lives on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

The "Two Phones" artist spoke about a lot of things, including how people curate relationships on social media. He also talked about his sex life and how he stays healthy, telling the hosts of the show that they should consider practicing "semen retention" -- or the act of purposefully not ejaculating during sex -- if they want to start feeling better physically.



"Another thing I wanna talk about that's really healing to your body, this is gonna sound crazy, is semen retention. Not releasing no semen," said the multi-platinum rapper. "You need to have sex, you can have sex, but your intention should be to please your partner. And don't release no semen. If you feel like you're about to release, stop. And it's gonna heal your central nervous system and everything."

Gates went on to say that he enjoys foreplay more than the act of penetrative sex, stating that he seeks to please his partner and likes to kiss them all over their body.



The idea of semen retention may seem farfetched, but it's been around for a long time, and it's actually part of some ancient practices. It has been linked to improved fertility, sexual pleasure, and physical health.

