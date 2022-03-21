As much as TikTok plays a role in breaking new music, it's also a massive tool in introducing older songs to a new generation. We've witnessed this with songs like "Cupid's Chokehold" from Gym Class Heroes, "Day N Nite" by Kid Cudi, and so many other songs that have seen a surge in streams a decade-plus after their initial release.

It looks like Kevin Gates is experiencing some significant success off of the strength of TikTok. His 2013 record, "Thinking With My Dick" ft. Juicy J off of his Stranger Than Fiction mixtape has witnessed a massive spike in popularity, thanks to its success on TikTok. However, it's brought the song into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Chart data revealed that the song has brought the song to #37 on the Hot 100.

It's an incredible feat for Kevin Gates who hasn't necessarily charted as many songs in recent years. The success of "Thinking With My Dick" would make the song his second song to ever enter the top 40, following "2 Phones" which peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, fans have been anticipating new music from Kevin Gates. The rapper released Only The Generals Part II in 2021 as well as a slew of loose singles and freestyles.

Hopefully, he has a new album that he's cooking up for a release this upcoming summer.