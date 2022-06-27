The 2022 BET Awards were no doubt eventful and controversial for plenty of reasons. Among these controversies, many viewers are questioning Summer Walker's outfit on the red carpet.

The "Playing Games" singer shocked some fans with an outfit that, besides some small gold plates, completely exposes her chest. She also wore jewelry based on Hmong culture, an indigenous people who live across Southeast Asia, that many deemed disrespectful.



The 26-year-old artist was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and BET HER Award this year. While she did not win, she still got people's attention at the show. Just days before the BET Awards, she confirmed rumors that she was pregnant and expressed happiness and peacefulness.

The Hmong people mostly live in Southwest China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. Online commenters were critical of Summer Walker's sexualization and inappropriate use of culturally significant jewelry, especially after her stylist admitted to borrowing from Hmong culture. Others weren't feeling the fit to begin with.

Users on Twitter were also reacting to another fit Summer Walker had posted on Instagram, a white bikini that also uses Hmong jewelry. For what it's worth, she did post on Instagram that her BET fit is "inspired by traditional Hmong jewelry," but fans found it to be too little too late.









Here are some more reactions to the R&B star's fashion choices:

Let us know what you think about Summer Walker's fit and inspiration choices down below.

