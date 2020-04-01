R&B star Summer Walker may not be the most comfortable person in a social setting but she still misses going outside and people-watching. The singer made headlines last year because of her social anxiety, revealing that she did not enjoy performing and would be taking a break from the stage altogether. This situation may have helped Walker become even more self-aware because, on her alternate account, she just posted a thirst-trappy video clapping her cheeks for the enjoyment of the internet.

Commenting on how crazy she's going cooped up inside her home, Summer Walker remembered a time when she could go outdoors in revealing clothing and watch the people react around her.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"lmaoo yoooooo I cant do this no more, I NEED TO GO OUTSIDE IN MY THOT CLOTHES," wrote the entertainer. "I don’t like to talk to people I just like go outside in my thot clothes grab a drink and people watch in the corner somewhere."

The superstar's video is the real show here. Summer rocks thong underwear and a cropped camisole, flaunting her snatched body and laughing as she bounces her booty for the camera.

Hopefully, this quarantine ends soon so that Summer gets to fulfill her wish for the summer: going out in "thot clothes" and watching everyone have fun around her. Watch the video below.