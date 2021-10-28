Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track.

The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.

Walker announced that she was working on her sophomore album, Still Over It, following up her debut album Over It, in October. The album's recently-unveiled art suggests that the theme of balancing stardom and motherhood is very much recurring and central to the highly anticipated project, with a picture of Summer balancing Baby Bubbles in one arm while holding the phone in the other. A second album cover for the digital release of the album, depicts Walker looking very much over it, shielding her face from paparazzi in a car.

The rollout for the album has seen interactive fan engagement across the country, including a take-to-the-streets campaign that gave fans a chance to hear the album early, if they could shatter a glass box containing a hard drive of the project-- which one particularly dedicated fan managed to do.

With just a week to go before the album release on November 5th, the singer looks happy and content with Bubbles in her arms.