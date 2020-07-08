Summer Walker got intergalactic with the announcement of the tracklist for her upcoming EP, Life On Earth, out this Friday. Last week, the R&B songstress announced that Life On Earth—her follow-up to her debut studio album, Over It, which dropped last October—would be arriving arriving on July 10th. Now, just two days away from the release date, Summer has shared the short tracklist for her highly anticipated project.

Summer took to Instagram to share a trippy graphic on par with the Life On Earth outer space theme. With a snippet of one of the unreleased tracks playing, Summer posted a preview of a custom IG filter, showing the names of the first three songs: "Let It Go," "SWV," and "My Affection." In addition, this sneak peek also revealed that NO1-NOAH is featured on the second track, and PARTYNEXTDOOR is featured on the third. "Visit our Life on Earth galaxy and see the whole EP tracklist. Swipe up in my story," Summer wrote. On her story, users can click a link that allows them to use the Life On Earth galaxy filter. There, they can see the names and features of the last two songs: "White Tee” featuring NO1-NOAH and “Deeper."

Summer also announced yesterday that she'll be hosting a drive-in event at a UFO crash landing site in Atlanta tonight, where fans will get to hear an exclusive first listen of the EP.

Are you excited for Life On Earth?

[Via]