Summer Walker responded to fans' criticism of her new song, "Ex For A Reason," on Instagram, over the weekend. She says that she originally wanted to release a song called "Toxic," but its too late to change her mind now.

“Stop @-ing me, ” she wrote on her Instagram story, over a selfie. “The first song I wanted to release was called Toxic but we here now. I had no say in making this decision. So let’s just move past it now. We’re here now, so leave me alone."



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

The new song features City Girls rapper JT and boasts a more upbeat attitude than Walker's usual work. Many fans were disappointed, hoping for a more slowed-down R&B track.

“That b*** our ex (Your ex), for a reason though (Reason though),” the two girls sing on the hook. “Try me, trespass, Guaranteed to beat yo a** (Oh, oh) That b*** your ex (Your ex), for a reason though (Reason though). It’s too much for her heart to take, I give no f***s ’bout what she gotta say (No, woah)”

One fan online complained about how many song writing credits were given on the song, just for it to be a disappointment: "8 people got song writing credits on Ex For A Reason & I been playing OVER IT for almost 2 years waiting on you to push another album for this to be the result," they wrote.

