Summer Walker & JT Are Done With Games On "Ex For A Reason"

There was once a time when Summer Walker's fans were concerned that she was throwing in the towel and retiring, but the singer has pushed forward with much success. Summer announced the rollout of her sophomore studio album Still Over It while outside of the BET Hip Hop Awards. Since that time, she has given a sneak peek as to what fans can expect, and those revelations include closing out the album with "Ciara's Prayer" and a collaboration with JT.

Summer and JT's single "Ex for a Reason" has officially arrived and fans are eating up the City Girls-R&B matchup. "'Still over it' is a story…. And every story has its beginning," Summer mysteriously shared online. Fans are expecting for her to spin lyrics about her London On Da Track breakup as well as motherhood on her forthcoming album, and "Ex for a Reason" is a taste of what Summer has coming.

Stream "Ex for a Reason" and let us know what you think of this collaboration. Still Over It arrives on November 5.

Quotable Lyrics

Know I'm the type to go through my n*gga's phone (What you know 'bout that?)

Sh*t be on my nerves when it keeps ringin' back to back (Who the f*ck is that?)

F*ck a b*tch on stretchers is always the mindset I'm in (I'm in, oh, oh)

But an ex game is not the game I'm tryna play at all (Ooh)