Fame isn't for everyone, and Summer Walker has recently expressed her reservations with being in the spotlight. The R&B singer saw big numbers with her debut studio album Over It, but just like the title of her record, Summer may have the same sentiments about her growing popularity. Summer recently took to Instagram to share that she's over the "interviews, photo shoots, videos, and really the shows too."



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Her message stated that she's just a regular person, but people are overly concerned with the physical aspects of themselves when they should take more time working on their inner selves. "People really just DISCONNECTED," Summer wrote. "Hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves."

According to Gossip of the City, a fan shared a photo that she'd recently taken with Summer during a meet-and-greet with the singer. While the pair donned smiles in the picture, the fan, whose name has been redacted in the screenshot, shared a lengthy message of what she called was an "anticlimactic and disappointing experience."

The woman wrote that each person only had five seconds with the singer, had to sit near her without touching her, and to have their cameras ready. The fan revealed that Summer barely spoke to anyone outside of saying hello and while the woman knew that the singer was a shy introvert, she didn't think Summer put in enough effort for those who spent money and waited for hours to see her. The fan was sad she wasn't even able to get an autograph and claims she'll no longer be supporting Summer's career. She ended her message by echoing Summer by writing, "You don't deserve us." Read her message, along with Summer's, in full below.