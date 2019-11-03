At the beginning of October, Summer Walker dropped her debut studio album, Over It, to great critical and commercial reception. Once it was reported that she logged the biggest streaming week ever for a female R&B artist, it was clear that her star was only going to continue rising from there. However, the increasing attention being placed on her was at odds with her confessed social anxiety. She was vocal about how this anxiety manifests in her live performances, making them a struggle to get through, yet some still mocked her NPR Tiny Desk. Her romantic relationship with producer, London On Da Track, being on display for all the world to see certainly also attracts some unwanted commentary.

Now, Summer is responding to all the critiques launched at her. Today, she posted a lengthy Instagram caption that vented her frustrations with fame and social media. She called out the fakeness of it all and emphasized her refusal to play the game the way people may expect her to. This refusal entails abstaining from doing press, promo and concerts once she's done with the Over It tour. "Na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this shit," the R&B songstress wrote. "Y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you."

You can read the rest of Summer's message below.