Everybody knows that, in order to achieve some semblance of happiness in your life, you've got to find balance. That includes work-life balance.

Summer Walker is one of the most controversial stars in today's resurgence of R&B, but she's also one of the most talented. During a roundtable panel with Jhené Aiko, Teyana Taylor, and Kehlani, Summer Walker spoke as part of Billboard's latest cover story, giving her thoughts on the genre and also explaining why she's always stirring the pot on her spam page on Instagram.

If you're a fan of the singer, you know that she has her main page and her "spam" page on Instagram. Her regular @summerwalker account is designated for business announcements. Anything related to music and her career, she'll post there. However, when she finds out about a new coronavirus conspiracy theory, she'll jump to her @galactawhore page.

Summer has been known to get a little messy on the account, but she explains that it's because friendly debate with her fans, peers, and family is good for her to continue learning.



"I don’t think anything is too much as long as you’re comfortable with whatever you’re sharing," said Summer about the constant scrutiny from social media. "I have a work page and a spam page. I like to use my spam page because it’s fun to debate social issues. It’s a hobby of mine. I learn hella shit about documentaries and all types of things from debating with people."

Jhené Aiko and Teyana Taylor chimed in and said that, while they were on the rise, they used MySpace and Black Planet to share all their thoughts, before jumping onto Twitter when it first broke. However, Jhené realized that the world doesn't deserve to know absolutely everything about her, so she limited herself.

"When I look back at old tweets where I was high or drunk, people took those words and thought that’s who I am. Now I give everyone about 30% and keep the rest to myself," said Jhené. "I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. So much can get misconstrued when you’re reading words or watching a video clip."

Elsewhere in the cover story, the women speak on how R&B has changed over the years, also touching on how difficult it is to break an R&B singer on the radio.

