Since 1981, the human immunodeficiency virus have been one of the most feared diagnoses. In the early days, HIV was primarily found among homosexual men and intravenous drug users. In the decades that have followed, HIV affects people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds worldwide. We've learned more about the virus and how to combat its effects, and organizations have done their best to dismantle the reported misinformation surrounding HIV. However, Summer Walker made a comment recently that people claim fed into that stigma and they took to social media to call out the singer.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Who ever stole my laptop off that la flight last night can suck a fat stankin uncercumsized HIV infested d*ck," Summer wrote on her Instagram Story. It didn't take long for the public to respond, especially those who are living with HIV. Activist Dana White is HIV positive, and his response to Summer's recent remarks went viral on Monday (February 17).

"I’ve been living with HIV since Summer Walker was 11 years old and longer than her career will last. My immune system is stronger than her live performances. Good morning," Write penned. "HIV stigma is usually not something people are interested in unlearning until the virus impacts them directly. Summer Walker’s words were offensive, yes, but also sad because 1 in 48 Black women may be diagnosed in their lifetime."

The singer has yet to respond to the backlash, but people still sounded off online. Check out her Instagram post and a few reactions below.