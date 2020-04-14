Summer Walker has definitely been keeping us entertained, whether it be on her personal IG account or her alternative (alter-ego?) account. It's the latter account, @galactawhore if you're not following it yet, that we're highlighting today.

Summer's secondary account is home to much of her fun-having posts and meme-inspired posts. Whether it's herself, debuting her latest ratchet self-isolation look or sharing a funny meme, she is constantly updating @galactawhore. In between semi-naked photos of herself, Summer has sidled in a brief acoustic cover of a Drake interlude. Despite it's brevity, the fans were watering at the mouth for her to release more. Of course, Drake and Summer have a history together, after Drizzy co-signed the then-up and coming signer by remixing her song "Girls Need Love."

The cover finds Summer strumming her acoustic guitar and signing along. The original interlude spans only 1 minute and 50 seconds. Take a quick listen to her cover below and let us know what you think. Will she use her downtime to get back into doing acoustic covers? It's one of the ways she kicked off her career initially.

Recently, Summer celebrated her 24th birthday in quarantine. Check out how she celebrated while remaining in isolation here.