Things have taken a turn for Chrissy Teigen and it isn't pretty. She's known for being John Legend's outspoken wife who often grabs headlines for her outrageous behavior or for snapping back at critics online, but people have been bombarding Teigen with a host of vicious accusations. On Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen was questioned by the public about why her name reportedly appeared on flight logs belonging to Jeffrey Epstein, along with other celebrities and politicians—including John Legend. The disgraced reported pedophile, child rapist, and sex trafficker allegedly committed suicide in his jail cell in August 2019, and now his alleged partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, has pleaded not guilty to charges stacked against her.



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

People began to pull up old tweets from Teigen and accused her of being involved in Epstein's nefarious deeds, citing tweets she made about certain television shows. In one tweet Chrissy wrote, "Seeing little girls do the splits half naked is just.....i want to put myself in jail. #todlersandtiaras." Summer Walker chimed in with screenshots and wrote in the caption, "Oop Ms. Chrissyy.... you deleted 60k tweets, was on Epstein flight logs, and said you going to 'jail for pizza' . Interesting, everything done in the dark will eventually come to light #Godisgood."

Chrissy Teigen took to her Twitter account to defend herself against the accusations, admitting that she did delete a massive amount of her tweets for good reason. "I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot f*cking STAND you idiots anymore and I'm worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you're some sort of f*cking operative," she said.

"When pedo ghislaine sings like a canary (if she doesn’t die) and we have nothing to do eith this, I know for a fact it won’t go away. They’ll just think of another excuse. It is extremely disheartening. I don’t know how to stop this. i don’t think anyone quite gets it." Check it all out below.