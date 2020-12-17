Sukihana Responds To cupcakKe With New Diss Track "Rob Who"

She's a cupcakKe, but Sukihana says she's the whole cake.

We've got a full-blown beef going on right now, which originated with cupcakKe's latest record "How To Rob (Remix)". The brash rapper came for everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo, and of course, Sukihana, who has taken serious offense to her words.

While not many of the subjects have responded directly to cupcakKe, Sukihana has been one of the only people to actually return with a diss record of her own, dropping "Rob Who?" in response.

Suki comes through with plenty of harsh bars for cupcakKe, telling her she probably stinks when she twerks, insulting her appearance, and claiming that she can't get booked at club appearances because they always want Suki instead. In her final verse, the rapper re-creates a Nicki Minaj flow, going hard at cupcakKe and making sure that her name remains out of the rapper's mouth.

What do you think of Sukihana's response?

Quotable Lyrics:

P*ssy hoe say my name on a record

Like I was gon' sit there and accept it

Hoe, you know I'm Suki, what the f*ck you expected?

You know I'm rude as f*ck and you know my mouth is reckless

A b*tch will do anything for attention when shÐµ desperate

But hoe, you got thÐµ right one, you finna get some wreck, b*tch

Hoe, I'll have them steppers steppin' down on your neck, b*tch

Hoe, you just another hoe I'm checkin' off my checklist