Suigeneris Brings Double The Trouble With "Demons N Angels" Album

After claiming to be the "Brown Justin Bieber" on a single released last month, Suigeneris delivers the full album that tells both sides of his story with Demons N Angels.

Going back to the days where artists dropped double albums, Suie split Demons N Angels into two 8-song parts: one packing in his trap-centric songs that could be considered a bit more dark, while the other delivering a lighter vibe that would fit well on the Top 40 chart. His fans may enjoy the "Demon" side more than his "Angels" attempt for the sake of turning up, but the TLC-sampled "Scrubs" on the latter is clever enough to make Side B a worthy listen as well.

Listen to "Demons N Angels" by Suigeneris below:

Tracklist:

Side A (Demons)

1. Brown Justin Bieber

2. North Hills

3. Racks Up (feat. Craig Xen)

4. Nintendo

5. Orange

6. On God

7. Crown

8. Sauce

Side B (Angels)

1. Faithful (feat. Luh Kel)

2. Star Player

3. Scrubs (feat. Yung Pinch)

4. Break Up

5. Sunset (feat. Landon Cube)

6. Regular

7. Flawless

8. Demons N Angels