Suigeneris Makes Big Claims On His Wild New Song "Brown Justin Bieber"

We were just having a laugh by deeming YNW BSlime the "black Bieber" on his Lil Yachty-assisted remix to "Just Want You," but Soundcloud startup rapper Suigeneris is taking that moniker for himself literally with his hilarious new song, "Brown Justin Bieber."

Whether he's dead serious or just trying to get a reaction, Suie really put some effort into this salsa-inspired pop rap bop. He flows with little to no breaths in-between bars, intentionally allowing his flow to match the fast and high-energy instrumental. As you can see from his latest post on Instagram (seen above), everyone seems to be having fun with the lighthearted nature of this track. Now, if he can get the actual Justin Bieber to jump on the remix then the crown would undoubtedly be for Suigeneris to claim. Otherwise, he's got some stiff competition out there as the lane of Top 40-inspired trap music is filling up fast. We can't have an entire industry of Bieber clones, can we?

Listen to Suigeneris' absurdly catchy new song "Brown Justin Bieber" below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Walked in with diamonds on my cross

I don't give a f**k about sh*t 'cause I'm a dog (Woof!)

And I'm steady living like a boss

I got money in my pocket, sh*t I put it in my drawers