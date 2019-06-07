The final week of our "Heat Seekers" contest is upon us, which means one new artist is that much closer to receiving the grand prize - a studio session with one of the game's best producers at the HNHH studio.

Dedicated to highlighting talented TuneCore artists, each contributor has a shot at landing a spot on our ever-growing playlist, in addition to being eligible for the exclusive studio session.

Throughout the 11-week contest, artists signed up via TuneCore to distribute their upcoming release, whether it was a single, EP, album, or mixtape. The entire grand prize studio experience will also be filmed and shared on our home page in June.

As we kick off the final week of the "Heat Seekers" contest, today we'll be highlighting another trio of artists including ATM, Witt Lowry and Vado.

ATM

Born and raised in Queens, NY, independent rapper ATM is a product of his environment, both in sound and mentality. A true entrepreneur to the bone, ATM delivers a hustler’s theme song whether its inspired by the streets or raising a family. His art is more than just music, its his perspective of the world with truth laced in every line.

Certified stories from a kid who bought a car before he got his license, who takes it upon himself to teach the new generation just like he taught himself how to drive. Located in the mecca of hip-hop, ATM builds upon the foundation laid by the forefathers of rap and continues their tradition by delivering real music, not just street music, where its about the pain and not the glory.

Witt Lowry

Witt Lowry is known for his “high energy and honest brand of hip hop,” which has led to hundreds of thousands of fans across the world, all of whom are proud members off “#TEAMWITT.” His YouTube page boasts more than 500,000 subscribers and the video for one of his latest tracks, "Hurt," has accumulated nearly 2.5 million views since launching in February.

Witt has released four albums since he burst onto the scene in 2011, including his debut album "Headphone Hero" which dropped in 2012, and his most recent album, "I Could Not Plan This" which debuted in September of 2017.

Vado

Best known for his collaborations with Cam'ron and Dipset, Vado has been in the game for a decade now and he's still on the grind.

The Harlem-native has released a plethora of mixtapes over the years, including the Slime Flu series as well as the Sinatra tapes, in addition to being featured on tracks with Cam, Rick Ross, French Montana and Dave East. Vado's most recent mixtape, "V-Day 3," released on March 5.