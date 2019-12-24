It has been approximately two weeks since we reported on the unfortunate passing of Juice WRLD. It was a sad day for hip-hop culture and for those who were close to Jarad Anthony. Better known as Juice WRLD, 21-year-old Higgins passed away earlier this month on December 8th and was mourned across social media platforms by both fans and celebrities. Since his death, numerous reports have been made with reference to the cause of the late artist's death. Drug consumption was mentioned, specifically Percocet pills, as the reason underlying the rapper's passing. The topic of drug consumption and abuse in the Hip Hop industry rose shortly after the artist's untimely death. Many voices in Hip Hop urged artists, especially young artists, to cease heavy consumption of drugs and substance abuse for the sake of their health and well being.

Relatedly, in a recent interview by VLADtv with Stunna 4 Vegas, the rapper was questioned on his drug consumption. Indeed, as Stunna reflected on the death of Juice WRLD and even admitted to still be consuming Percocet pills despite it being the underlying cause behind his rap comrade's death. You may watch the interview in full via the video above.

[Via]