Stunna 4 Vegas Dubs Himself "Rap Game Lebron"

Aron A.
June 11, 2019 14:34
Rap Game Lebron
Stunna 4 Vegas

Stunna 4 Vegas pulls up with his new song, "Rap Game Lebron."


The Carolinas' have been a hot spot for hip-hop for a while but it seems like they've been gaining a lot more respect as a region in recent times. Of course, J. Cole, Rapsody, Big Rapper Pooh, Phonte, and 9th Wonder are among the names that immediately come to mine when The Carolinas' are mentioned. With DaBaby making a major breakout at the top of the year, he's been shining a spotlight on Stunna 4 Vegas who released Big 4x earlier this year. He's slowly inching towards breaking out on his own terms and now, he keeps the ball rolling with his latest track, "Rap Game Lebron."

For a bit over two minutes, Stunna 4 Vegas talks his ish over production provided by Milan Makes Beats. Even though it's a freestyle without a hook, Stunna 4 Vegas' latest track can undoubtedly go off in the club, based on quotables alone.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Big 4, my little n***as goin' up for me
N***a know we with all the fuckery
We go tit for tat
We don't beef, we get rid of that
He only blow smoke on the Internet
Then call the cops, please n***as scaredy cats

Stunna 4 Vegas new song new track milan makes beats
