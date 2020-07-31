Strick Joins The "Yacht Club" With Young Thug & Ty Dolla $ign

We haven't heard from Strick in a while but today, he comes through with his latest single "Yacht Club," which features Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign.

One of the lesser-utilized members of the YSL collective, Strick has been bubbling for the last few years. He's made some stand-out appearances on Young Thug's projects, including on "STS," but he hasn't been able to make too much noise as a solo artist. Perhaps "Yacht Club" will become his first major hit.

The track is a smooth listen, almost making for perfect listening on a boat-ride by the lake. It's a great summery single that will have you searching for the replay button so you can enjoy it to its full potential.

Let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yacht party for the head of the team

Ran up fifty mil’ with no machine

So, therefore, we all party

Hoppin’ off the yacht, I got ’em lit

She double D’d, I’m ’bout to dive in them titties

I got some hoes on the boat, and they gon’ ride on me

I’ve been drippin’ out in all this linen