mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Kano's New Track "Class Of Deja"

Cole Blake
September 01, 2019 10:43
80 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Class of Deja
Kano Feat. D Double E & Ghetts

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

This is classic grime.


With the rise in popularity of the U.K. rap scene internationally over the last few years, this is starting to feel like the British Invasion. Grime artists like Skepta, Stormy, and Slowthai have already made their names known in the States. If you haven’t heard of Kano, now is the time to change that. The London grime pioneer just released his newest album, Hoodies in the Summer.

The project is a prime example of a quality grime record and features a number of good songs but, “Class of Deja” might be the hardest track on the album. Kano, Ghetts, and D Double E are all veterans in the grime game and the track is an homage to the genre’s roots any fan will appreciate. Hearing D Double E’s classic “Bu Da Bup Bup” adlib to start the song is a heartwarming sound. It’s got a booming instrumental characteristic of the genre and fierce lyricism. Definitely check this one out.

Quotable Lyrics:

They ain't been to the mountain once
Shaolin monk when I step in his temple
Tag team, man see legends assemble

Kano D Double E Ghetts new record new track grime uk
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stream Kano's New Track "Class Of Deja"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject