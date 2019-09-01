Stream Kano's New Track "Class Of Deja"

With the rise in popularity of the U.K. rap scene internationally over the last few years, this is starting to feel like the British Invasion. Grime artists like Skepta, Stormy, and Slowthai have already made their names known in the States. If you haven’t heard of Kano, now is the time to change that. The London grime pioneer just released his newest album, Hoodies in the Summer.

The project is a prime example of a quality grime record and features a number of good songs but, “Class of Deja” might be the hardest track on the album. Kano, Ghetts, and D Double E are all veterans in the grime game and the track is an homage to the genre’s roots any fan will appreciate. Hearing D Double E’s classic “Bu Da Bup Bup” adlib to start the song is a heartwarming sound. It’s got a booming instrumental characteristic of the genre and fierce lyricism. Definitely check this one out.

Quotable Lyrics:

They ain't been to the mountain once

Shaolin monk when I step in his temple

Tag team, man see legends assemble