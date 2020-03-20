The adolescent half of the Stranger Things cast are quite familiar with 90s hip hop thank you very much, even if none of them were born yet at the time. All six of the Netflix series' teen stars—Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink—appear in an upcoming episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke together. In a preview for the episode, the cast of youngsters did not hold back on dipping into various iconic decades prior to their birth, including the 1990s, which saw the reign of hip hop as rappers like Notorious B.I.G. dropped hits on hits. Among them was "Big Poppa," and you better believe these kids tackled that timeless jam.

The cast also played a guessing game in which they don mind-reading helmets similar to the one worn by Eleven in the show, as each of the two contestants try to say the same word at the same time. They also try their hand at regular summer jobs that they wouldn't normally attempt due to their massive star status.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the fourth season of the beloved sci-fi horror series was expected to be released sometime this year, production had to be shut down recently due to coronavirus. This filming hiatus means that fans may not be able to stream Strangers Things 4 until 2021. However, the cast's Carpool Karaoke episode, which was filmed last summer, is available to watch in full on the Apple TV app now.