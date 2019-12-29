With season 4 of Stranger Things scheduled to begin production in January, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, sat down with Variety to discuss his expectations for the upcoming season.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

As for what he thinks Dustin will be up to next time fans are able to return to the franchise, he tells Variety, “It’s really hard to say because I don’t really know where the characters are going. He’s flapping in the wind at this point."

He continues, “At the end of the season, all the kids are divided because everyone moves away from Hawkins. Eleven goes with Will and Joyce to go try and find some type of peace and the rest of the gang stays behind. I don’t necessarily know how that’s going to work. I mean Mike and El being separated is crazy. I think fans are going to freak out.”

Matarazzo also commented on some of the crazier fan theories that have been floated out there: “They’re all interesting. My favorite theory is that Suzie’s actually a Russian mastermind and spy working with the Russian government. I think it’s so stupid and so funny. I hope that doesn’t play out because that would be weird."

No release date has been set for season 4.