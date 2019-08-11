Nike's third "Stranger Things" sneaker collection is set to make it's debut next week, featuring three all-new styles of the Nike Cortez, Nike Blazer Mid and Nike Tailwind.

Following up on the previous "Stranger Things" collabs inspired by Hawkins High and Independence Day, the latest iteration nods to Starcourt Mall and the "Upside Down." As showcased in the photo embedded below, the Nike Cortez, as well as the other two sneakers, features a "burn away" uppers that reveal a hidden "Upside Down" denim layer beneath.

Stranger Things x Nike Cortez/Nike

The Nike Cortez, priced at $120, also comes equipped co-branded Stranger Things x Nike tongue tags along with subtle details on the inside of the tongue and insoles, including the Russian's secret code as well as the blueprint to save Hawkins, Indiana.

The third series of Nike's Stranger Things collection is set to debut at select retailers on August 13. Scroll down for the official Cortez images, and click here to preview the "Upside Down" Nike Blazer Mid.

Stranger Things x Nike Cortez/Nike

