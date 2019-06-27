The hit Netflix series Stranger Things will return for Season 3 next week (4th of July), and Nike is celebrating with a limited edition sneaker collection, featuring the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind silhouettes.

Decked out in the green and orange color scheme of Hawkins High, the three sneakers will release alongside a matching range of apparel starting at 10am ET today, June 27. Check out the early Nike purchase links, as well as some overseas retailers, below.

Per Nike:

"The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change — energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era. At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection."

A second drop of shoes is slated to arrive on July 1. Dubbed the "OG Pack," each of these sneakers are built on red, white and blue colorways in celebration of 1985 Independence Day with a year marker on the heel and special firework display sock liner.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike