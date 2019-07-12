Stranger Things x Nike "OG Pack" now available.
Nike recently celebrated the third season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" with the release of a limited edition "Hawkins High" collection, featuring a trio of sneakers and apparel inspired by the school's green and orange color scheme and Tiger mascot.
Today, Nike has introduced the second installment of their Stranger Things collection, featuring the Nike Air Tailwind '79, Nike Cortez and Nike Blazer Mid. Dubbed the "OG Pack" each of the kicks are built on red, white and blue colorways inspired by Independence Day, along with "1985" branding that nods to the era that Stranger Things is based in
Check out the purchase links below.
Per Nike:
"The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change — energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era. At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection."