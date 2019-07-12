Nike recently celebrated the third season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" with the release of a limited edition "Hawkins High" collection, featuring a trio of sneakers and apparel inspired by the school's green and orange color scheme and Tiger mascot.

Today, Nike has introduced the second installment of their Stranger Things collection, featuring the Nike Air Tailwind '79, Nike Cortez and Nike Blazer Mid. Dubbed the "OG Pack" each of the kicks are built on red, white and blue colorways inspired by Independence Day, along with "1985" branding that nods to the era that Stranger Things is based in

Check out the purchase links below.

Per Nike: