Nike will be releasing their third "Stranger Things" sneaker collection later this month, as they continue to celebrate the third season of the hit Netflix series.

The latest collection, featuring the Nike Cortez, Nike Tailwind and Nike Blazer Mid, is inspired by the haunting Upside Down that torments the residents of Hawkins, Indiana. According to Sneaker News, the Blazer Mids, and likely the other two collabs, will be available at select retailers on August 13. The Blazers are priced at $130.

Stranger Things x Nike Blazer Mid/SneakerNews

All three sneakers are similarly styled, featuring co-branded Stranger Things x Nike tongue tags along with subtle details on the inside of the tongue and insoles, including the Russian's secret code as well as the blueprint to save Hawkins, Indiana. Maybe the most interesting detail of all, each of the three sneakers feature "burn away" uppers that reveal a hidden layer beneath, as a nod to the Upside Down.

Continue scrolling for some additional images of the Upside Down Blazer Mids, and stay tuned for more information.

