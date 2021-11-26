On the song "Ostertag," from Westside Gunn's Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B, Griselda Records rapper and Syracuse, NY native Stove God Cooks made his intentions for his next album very clear.

"I read your offer, that shit was disgusting," he rapped. "I might sell my next shit for a million // Only seven copies and I'm dead for real."

Two months later, and Stove God has done just that.

Today (November 26), aka Black Friday, is the biggest shopping day of the year, and in a brief Instagram post, the "That's The Game" rapper said it was "White Friday," and included a link in his bio to his online store. Within the store, there are three clothing items (two hoodies and a tee shirt) and one, million-dollar album.

If These Kitchen Walls Could Talk, described as a "musical art piece vocally painted by Stove God Cooks," is available on stovegodstore.com for $1,000,000. The website warns that only seven copies of the "musical art piece" are available, so if you're looking to drop a cool million on a Stove God project, you should move quickly.

This isn't the first time a rapper has priced their music at such a lofty level, either.

Mach-Hommy sold Dump Gawd: Hommy Edition for $1,000 on his website, and Nipsey Hussle sold one mixtape, Crenshaw, for $100, and another, Mailbox Money, for $1,000 as well. And with the emerging NFT market, and importance of authenticity and scarcity in the curent digital art landscape, selling a record for $1,000,000 isn't as outlandish as it sounds. How it will fare for Stove God Cooks is yet to be seen, but there is a precedent for selling music at a cost, and a million is just the next step up from what we've seen so far.

What do you think of Stove God Cooks selling If These Kitchen Walls Could Talk for $1,000,000? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]