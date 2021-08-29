mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn Recruits Sauce Walka, Boldy James & Stove God Cooks On "Westheimer"

Aron A.
August 29, 2021 13:24
Westheimer
Westside Gunn Feat. Sauce Walka, Boldy James & Stove God Cooks

Sauce Walka steals the show on Westside Gunn's "Westheimer."


Hip-hop was blessed this week with a brand new album from Westside Gunn. Though known for his typical prolific output on a yearly basis, Gunn's laid low throughout 2021 while Conway and Benny The Butcher have been relentlessly dropping heat over the past few months. On Friday, he unveiled Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf, largely showcasing Gunn's stellar ear for curation.

HWH8 might put a spotlight on the budding talent within the Griselda camp but Gunn pairs them up with a few unexpected collaborators. On "Westheimer," Gunn takes a backseat to allow Stove God Cooks and Boldy James to shine alongside Sauce Walka. The jazzy production fits the song's celebratory theme surrounding money and Rolls Royce. 

Stove God handles the first verse and hook duties while Boldy James sneaks in on the second verse. However, it's Sauce Walka who came through with a glorious 16 to close out the record. 

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
When JAY-Z dropped "Ghetto Gospel", I was chillin' at the jeweler
Thank you, Hov, I could've signed to JAY-Z and been Roc-a-Fella
But I had four bitches clockin' millions from steady rockin' fellas
For lots of cheddar, all types of cheese, swiss, mozzarella

