Stove God Cooks Gets Gritty On "Run It Up"

Syracuse, New York rapper Stove God Cooks' career has been on the up and up the past two years. Though he only joined streaming services last year, his 2020 full-length debut Reasonable Drought received positive reviews from prominent music publications and has been circulating among underground circles. Through a number of more recent singles dropped this year, the rapper is attempting to extend the momentum 2020 afforded him. "Run It Up", his most recent release, seems to be yet another helping of Stove God Cooks' gritty and Pusha-T-reminiscent style.

To classify Stove God Cooks' style as "throwback: would be half-correct. While the instrumentation on "Run It Up" seems reminiscent of the pre-trap era (think Joey Bada$$'s 1999), the rapper brings a contemporary energy and approach to the beat. His flows are highly reminiscent of Pusha T's signature cadences and often contain similar lyrical matter, though they're complimented by Stove God Cook's high pitched and often eccentric vocal inflections. In this style, the rapper dictates aggressively all of his accomplishments while sticking to a theme of producing/smuggling drugs.

Check the track out here:

Quotable Lyrics:

Paper plate the Maserati for a butter run

If it's what you say it is I'll buy another one

One man's trash is the reason why another one

It's just a pot to you but that got me like 700 up