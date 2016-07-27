Waka Flocka Gucci Mane beef
- MusicWaka Flocka Accuses Gucci Mane Of Stealing Credit From His MomWaka Flocka believes his mother, artist manager Debra Antney, has not been properly credited for jump-starting his own career, as well as those of Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and others.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicWaka Flocka Says Bricksquad Is History & He Will Never Work With Gucci Mane AgainWaka sets the record straight with his beef with Gucci Mane, and also talks about his upcoming single "Was My Dawg."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWaka Flocka Responds To Gucci Mane Saying They Haven't Spoken In 3 YearsWaka Flocka suggests Gucci Mane was bluffing when he claimed that the two of them haven't spoken in three years. By Angus Walker
- BeefWaka Flocka Suggests He & Gucci Mane Still Aren't On Good TermsWaka Flocka and Gucci Mane are not "friends" at this point in time.By Trevor Smith