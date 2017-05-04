J. Cole's "4 Your Eyez Only" Album
- NewsCelebrating 5 Years Of J. Cole's "4 Your Eyez Only" With "Deja Vu"Start your Thursday with a little "Deja Vu"By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJ. Cole's Unreleased "4 Your Eyez Only" Doc Track LeaksJ. Cole's "Want You To Fly," a fan-favorite following the "4 Your Eyez Only" documentary, has leaked in full six-minute glory.By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersJ. Cole's "Immortal" Goes Platinum With No FeaturesJ. Cole's "Immortal" is the latest of his feature-free tracks to secure a platinum plaque. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content"The Fall Off": Is J. Cole Setting The Stage For His Masterpiece?J. Cole has created a grand vision for "The Fall Off."By Robert Blair
- Original ContentQuiz: Which J. Cole Album Are You?J. Cole has an album for every occasion, but which one represents you?By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsJ. Cole Delivers Scorching Energy To Sold Out Staples Center For "KOD" TourCole world on a hot Los Angeles night. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentJ. Cole's Albums, RankedWhat's the best album from J. Cole's discography? By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosChildish Major Holds It Down In "NoEyeInTeam"Childish Major comes through with new visualsBy Milca P.
- MusicJ. Cole Says Drake Wasn't Too Happy When "KOD" Broke His Streaming RecordJ. Cole got a text from Drake when he broke the rapper's streaming record.By Milca P.
- Original ContentTop 25 Best J. Cole Songs Of All TimeCounting down the best tracks in J.Cole's catalogue.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ Cole Begins "4 Your Eyez Only" Show In Orange JumpsuitJ Cole began his "4 Your Eyez Only Tour" in an orange jumpsuit. By Q. K. W.
- MusicJ Cole Speaks On Emotional Conclusion Of "4 Your Eyez Only" DocumentaryJ Cole opens up about his powerful encounter. By Mitch Findlay