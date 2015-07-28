HOT 97 Power 105 Beef
- EntertainmentHOT 97 Blasts Charlamagne For Tomi Lahren Friendship & "Slave Mentality"The HOT 97 hosts go off on Charlamagne for being friendly with Tomi Lahren. "You do not have to get on TV and Sambo like that bro," says Ebro. By Angus Walker
- BeefEbro Speaks On Funk Flex Fiasco, Responds To Power 105.1Ebro responds to the Funk Flex failure last night, and responds to The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickCharlamagne Tha God Gives Funkmaster Flex "Donkey Of The Day"Charlamange Tha God bestows the "Donkey of the Day" honor to Funk Flex.By Rose Lilah