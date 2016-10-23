Drake's More Life
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Breaks Two Hot 100 RecordsDrake continues to shatter records with "More Life".By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWord On The Street: Drake's "More Life"We sent our man Devon Jefferson to talk "More Life" with the people of Los Angeles.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Shatters Apple Music Streaming Record"More Life" streamed 89.9 million times in its first 24 hours on Apple Music.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Breaks Two Spotify RecordsMore streams for "More Life."By Rose Lilah
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Sales Projections, Set For Massive DebutDrake's "More Life" sales projections have arrived, and they're big.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDrake Fans Troll Meek Mill On Instagram With "More Life" Flower EmojiDrake stans spam Meek Mill's IG with the "More Life" flower emoji.By hnhh
- MusicDid Drake Reveal Breakup With Jennifer Lopez On "More Life?"Drake mentions "drunk texting" Jennifer Lopez on "More Life."By hnhh
- MusicDrake Seems To Diss Meek Mill On "More Life"Observers are wondering whether Drake is dissing Meek Mill again on "More Life."By hnhh
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Dropped And Twitter Went WildDrake released his project "More Life" to much Twitter fanfare.By hnhh
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Playlist Is Here: ListenStream the long-awaited project in full.By HNHH Staff
- NewsMore LifeDrake's "More Life" dropped and confirms his evolving imprint on rap culture.By HNHH Staff
- MusicDrake Says He's Finishing His "More Life" Project TonightDrake says he's going to the hotel to finish up his "More Life" project tonight. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNineteen85 Of DVSN Explains Why Drake Is Calling "More Life" A PlaylistThe OVO producer shares details on Drake's upcoming project in a new interview.By hnhh
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Dropping Early 2017"More Life" has reportedly been pushed back until early 2017.By hnhh
- MusicDrake Denies December 3 "More Life" Release DateDrake lets fans know that December 3rd is not when "More Life" will drop.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDrake's "More Life" Rumored Release DateA release date for Drake's highly anticipated "More Life" has surfaced.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Feat. 21 Savage "Sneakin'" VideoDrake and 21 Savage share the video for "Sneakin'."By Trevor Smith
- NewsLondon On Da Track Explains The Making Of Drake & 21 Savage's "Sneakin'"The elite Atlanta producer sits down with Genius and recreates the production for Drake's recent single, "Sneakin'," featuring 21 Savage. By Angus Walker
- MusicDrake Seems To Diss Kid Cudi & Pusha T On "Two Birds, One Stone;" Twitter ReactsDid Drake go too far with his bars for Cudi?By Trevor Smith
- NewsSneakin'Drake taps the hottest rapper in Atlanta for "Sneakin," produced by London on da Track. By Angus Walker
- NewsFake LoveOf all the new songs Drake dropped tonight, "Fake Love" is gonna be the smash hit. By Angus Walker
- NewsTwo Birds One StoneDrake addresses fake street cats with a lyrical track called "Two Birds One Stone," off his upcoming "More Life" project. By Angus Walker
- MusicDrake Announces "More Life," New Project Dropping In DecemberTo begin tonight's birthday episode of OVO Sound Radio, Drake has announced a new project, "More Life," set for release in December. By Angus Walker