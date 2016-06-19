Childish Gambino's New Album
- Original ContentWhat Childish Gambino's "Summer Pack" & "This Is America" Mean For New AlbumWith "Summer Pack" and "This Is America" on hand, the musical direction of Childish Gambino's new album remains a mystery. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDave Chappelle Says Donald Glover's Talent Blows Him AwayDave Chappelle showers Donald Glover in praise.By hnhh
- ReviewsChildish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!" (Review)Donald Glover ditches the rapping, winds up with the best (musical) work of his career.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicFirst Week Sales Projections For Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!"Childish Gambino's new album projected to debut at #3.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStand Tall"Stand Tall," the concluding track on Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!" is a 6-minute psychedelic R&B odyssey.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicStream Childish Gambino's New Album "Awaken My Love!"Stream Childish Gambino's highly anticipated new album "Awaken My Love."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentChildish Gambino Updates App With VR Footage From "Pharos" ConcertGambino rolls out virtual reality, "Pharos footage" and virtual reality "Awaken, My Love!" vinyl.By Danny Schwartz
- InterviewsChildish Gambino On "Awaken, My Love!" "Atlanta" & "Star Wars" RoleChildish Gambino speaks on his various gigs, from "Atlanta" to "Star Wars."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRedboneChildish Gambino releases "Redbone," the second song from his forthcoming album "Awaken, My Love!"By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentEverything We Know About Childish Gambino's "Awaken, My Love!"Everything we know about Gambino's album, which arrives in three weeks.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChildish Gambino Shares "Awaken, My Love!" Tracklist & Release DateCheck out the tracklist for Childish Gambino's next album, "Awaken, My Love!", which will be released on December 2. By Angus Walker
- NewsChildish Gambino Confirms New Album "Awaken, My Love!"Childish Gambino confirms the title to his next album "Awaken, My Love!"By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChildish Gambino Reportedly Releasing "Awaken, My Love" Album Next MonthIt looks like Gambino's next album will arrive on December 2.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChildish Gambino Confirms "Pharos" Album And Reveals Details Of Camping ExperienceDonald Glover hints that he will be constructing a miniature town in Joshua Tree National Park.By hnhh
- NewsChildish Gambino To Debut "Pharos" Album Live In SeptemberThe mystery of Donald Glover's Pharos app is finally over. Users will soon be able to buy tickets to a three-concert event in Joshua Tree, during which a new Childish Gambino album will be presented. By Angus Walker