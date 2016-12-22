Big Sean "I Decided" Album Release
- MusicBig Sean Says He's Always Had Feelings For Jhene Aiko On The Breakfast ClubBig Sean chops it up with The Breakfast Club about his new album, his new girl, and more.By Rose Lilah
- MusicBig Sean Tells The Story Of His Roc-A-Fella Chain And More In A New InterviewBig Sean talks "I Decided" with Angie Martinez and Power 105.1.By hnhh
- NewsBig Sean "Halfway Off The Balcony" VideoBig Sean drops the visuals for "Halfway Off The Balcony."By hnhh
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Big Sean's Album "I Decided"Twitter is going crazy over Big Sean's "I Decided."By hnhh
- NewsNo FavorsListen to Big Sean's new Eminem collab "No Favors" off his "I Decided" album.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "I Decided" Details And Charity Work In Flint On "The Daily Show"Big Sean visited "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah and revealed details from his new album, as well as the help he provided residents of Flint, Michigan.By hnhh
- MusicBig Sean Debuts "Sunday Morning Jetpack" On SNLHe also performed a live band reinterpretation of "Bounce Back."By Trevor Smith
- MusicBig Sean Explains Concept Behind The Cover Of "I Decided"Big Sean stops by Jimmy Fallon and chops it up about his forthcoming album "I Decided."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBig Sean Reveals Eminem Is Featured On "I Decided" In Conversation With Zane LoweHe also had a listening session with Rick Rubin and Andre 3000. By Trevor Smith
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "I Decided. Tour" DatesBig Sean just announced the dates to "I Decided. Tour."By hnhh
- Original Content5 Things We Want From Big Sean's "I Decided"Big Sean has a lot of people to please with this next LP.By hnhh
- MusicBig Sean Reveals "I Decided" Is A Concept AlbumBig Sean revealed the concept for his new album "I Decided."By hnhh
- MusicBig Sean Announces New Album "I Decided"; Reveals Artwork & Release DateBig Sean announces the new album "I Decided" dropping early February.By Kevin Goddard