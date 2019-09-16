Stormzy Makes Surprise Drop & Pays Homage On "Wiley Flow"

Stormzy has flipped a new drop into a moment of praises for fellow UK emcee Wiley as the Merky boss gives due credit to the veteran.

The cut opens up with a clip of Wiley famously saying, "Bruv, I didn’t look at it this way before, but as I approach my birthday, all you man are my youngers."

Appropriately, Stomrzy takes control of the line to flip it into the track's first set of bars: "If you cant do 10k first week then I don't want to hear no chat about numbers/You man are my youngers."

He goes on to directly pay homage by taking a verse and employing the similar elements found in Wiley's "Fuck It" track of 2013. The new cut arrives on the heels of Stormzy's "Sound Of The Skeng" release and serves as a confirmation that any friction between Wiley and the 25-year-old is nonexistent.

"My brudda 4 life @stormzy," penned Wiley on Instagram in support of the new track.

Quotable Lyrics

They're tryna get me on the ropes

Oi bro got the speshy in his coat

So please man let's just be adults

And don't flexing in my boat

Ni--a you can't test me I'm the GOAT