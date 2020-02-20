Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke tragically lost his life in what appears to have been a targeted hit in the Hollywood Hills. The "Dior" and "Welcome To The Party" star had been in the beginning stages of his career, working with Republic Records and, specifically, through Steven Victor's imprint at the label. With Victor's experience in the industry, Pop Smoke was able to shine, truly becoming a break-out star in the first two months of 2020. He was on pace to have a marquee year in his career and Steven Victor, the owner of Victor Victor, is speaking out about the loss of one of his shiniest stars.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"This is extremely painful and I won’t ramble on B. Your energy, your passion and the love you gave will be missed so much," said the executive in a social post. "Regardless of what his rap sheet said.. he was a genuine person with a kind soul, heart full of gold, a good kid with a huge heart who just wanted to win, put on for Canarsie and inspire the world. It’s tragic, devastating and my heart hurts for everyone that knew Pop... rest easy my brother. I love you."

Victor closes his statement by saying that he will never forget what the rapper told him during a meeting two weeks ago, also promising that he will get started on establishing a foundation in his name.

Steven Victor moved from Def Jam to Republic Records last summer, signing Pop Smoke as one of his first artists. The two had a very close relationship with Pop even mentioning the man in his music.