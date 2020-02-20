It was reported on Wednesday (February 19) that four masked gunmen stormed a Hollywood Hills residence before they shot and killed rapper Pop Smoke in a robbery. However, TMZ has issued a new report stating that the Brooklyn rapper was specifically targeted and that robbery doesn't seem to be the motive of the attack.

According to TMZ, there is surveillance footage that shows the precision of the gunman as they stalked the Los Angeles home. The outlet states that the video shows the men approaching at 4:30 a.m. and sneaking around the back of the residence. A few minutes later, three of the gunman reportedly walk around to the front. The fourth gunman allegedly walked through the backdoor, and the next time you see him, he's leaving through the front.

"As we reported, multiple shots were fired inside the home and they only struck Pop Smoke, who was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead," TMZ writes. They also state that the surveillance video shows that the gunmen at the scene left the residence without seeming to take anything with them.

Robbery was initially said to be the motive in the brutal killing after images and video clips of the 20-year-old rapper showing off cash and luxury gifts circulated on social media. The young artist was celebrating his latest mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 7 on Tuesday (February 18).