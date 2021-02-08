Prior to Tom Brady's epic Super Bowl win on Sunday, comedian Steve Harvey got to host at the NFL Honors event which took place on Saturday. This is the event in which players throughout the league were given various awards for their efforts during the 2020 season, and Harvey made sure to crack as many jokes as possible. Harvey's main target throughout the evening was the New England Patriots, who, of course, gave up on Brady last year which allowed him to go to Tampa Bay.

“I actually loved some of the things they changed (this season),” Harvey said. “First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Patriot fans, they don’t even know what to do with themselves, ’cause they ain’t never had free time in January. They’ve been calling up all the Browns fans for advice.”

Harvey then went on to say that Brady must be loving life at this point.

“You know the only one enjoying the Patriots not making the playoffs more than me is Tom Brady,” Harvey said. “He’s got to be. You know how good it must feel for Tom to be in the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick? I know he’s got to be tired of all that. Every time he won a ring, it’s the Patriots system. Well, let me tell you something. The Patriots system is at the house eating nachos right now.”

Now that Brady has that seventh Super Bowl, we're sure the Patriots must be feeling really dumb right now. The sports world is unpredictable although at this point, everyone should be able to foresee Brady's greatness.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SteveHarveyDeals