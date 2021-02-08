Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory on Sunday, and once again, his haters were scorned. Brady never stops winning and even at the age of 43, he is still able to compete at a high level and bring about these massive wins. The Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to put up much of a fight, and in the end, the final score was 31-9.

Coming into this game, Brady and the Buccaneers were the underdogs and rightfully so. However, momentum was on their side and the Chiefs simply didn't seem like they had it in them to go out and get the dub. In the highlights below, you can see just how well the Buccaneers defense played.

Immediately following the game, Brady was met with a steady stream of congratulations as people wanted to share how proud they were of the QB. NFL players were particularly vocal about the ordeal, including former teammate Julian Edelman who said "Cant stop. Wont stop. The best ever in all sports." Baker Mayfield also shared some kind words, noting that Brady in inspiration to QBs everywhere.

It's yet another reminder that Brady cannot be stopped and if you're a Brady detractor, it's probably a great time to pack it in and just admit you're wrong.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images