After years of supporting former President Donald Trump and standing on the side of conservatism, former Fox News correspondent Stacey Dash made an announcement on Wednesday (March 10). The Clueless icon has perplexed audiences in recent years for her often outlandish commentary about socio-political issues, and even called for the ousting of Black-centered celebrations and media including BET and Black History Month. The actress was caught in a scandal in 2019 after she was arrested over a domestic dispute and after she defended Trump's "very fine people" rhetoric regarding the neo-Nazi rally in Virginia in 2017, the public was outraged. However, she claims she's turned over a new leaf.



In an interview with Daily Mail, Dash said she's stepping back from politics. "I've lived my life being angry, you know. Which is what I was on Fox News," said the actress who was fired from the network in 2017. "I was the angry, conservative Black woman and at that time in my life it was uh, who I was and I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you and you know, what people don't know is that I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger."

This version of Stacey Dash is much more docile than the one years ago that called undocumented Mexicans "drug traffickers" and claimed former President Barack Obama didn't care about terrorism. "There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them," she told the outlet. "They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that's who Stacey was, but that's not who Stacey is now. Stacey's someone who has compassion, empathy."

She added, "God has forgiven me, how dare I not forgive someone else. I don't want to be judged, so how dare I judge anyone else. So if anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I've judged, that I apologize for because that's not who I am." She added that she doesn't see herself as "a victim of anyone" and said that the person she is now would never be employed at Fox News. Check it out below.

