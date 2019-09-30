"Clueless" star Stacey Dash isn't exactly the most beloved woman in the hip-hop community. The actress has riled up a number of fans through her controversial comments about black culture and the entertainment consumed in the United States, suggesting that Black History Month be abolished. "Either we want to have segregation or integration," she said several years ago. "And if we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards where you're only awarded if you're Black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It's a double standard. Just like there shouldn't be a Black History Month. You know? We're Americans. Period. That's it."



Rob Kim/Getty Images

Dash doesn't regularly find her way onto the HNHH pages but today, she's earned herself a spot in the headlines because of her arrest over the weekend. According to numerous sources, including TMZ, Stacey Dash was arrested this weekend for domestic violence. The entertainer married her husband Jeffrey Marty one year ago and she apparently got into a fight with him, putting her hands on the man and prompting the police to be called over. Stacey reportedly pushed and slapped her husband, leaving a few scratches on his arm before she was taken into police custody.

The actress is presently being held on $500 bond. Little is known about what may have triggered the physical fight.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images