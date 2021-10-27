We're still in the midst of Squid Games mania as the series continues to dominate Netflix. The captivating South Korean drama-thriller has made international superstars out of unknown actors, and now the entire world is begging for a second season. If you haven't watched Squid Games and don't want to know the end, this is your official *spoiler alert* warning.

We previously reported on LeBron James not being a fan of the end of the show where Player 0456 decided to skip the flight to America to see his daughter and instead, turns around and heads right back into mayhem.

Bron, like millions of others, wanted Player 0456 to leave the chaos in the past and take his billions overseas, but that wouldn't have been as interesting of a plot. Apparently, the criticism was heard by the creator of the series who set the record straight in an interview with The Guardian.

It took 10 years for Hwang Dong-hyuk to get Squid Games approved and out to the masses, and he is standing by his ending.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2? LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

The Los Angeles Lakers star saw the response and thought it was hilarious. "This can’t be real right??!! I hope not [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]." Check it out below.

[via]