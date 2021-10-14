Although the Dave Chappelle comedy special continues to stir up trouble for Netflix, Squid Game has been an undeniable hit, and in less than a full month, the new Korean series has already become the streaming platform's most-watched series with 111M viewers. Many people have already binged the entire nine-episode season, and it turns out that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are amongst that group. In a recent press conference, cameramen on standby caught a behind-the-scenes exchange between the Los Angeles Lakers stars, and judging from what they each had to say, neither LeBron nor AD are particularly thrilled about the final epsiode.

*Spoiler alert* If you haven't yet finished If you haven't yet finished watching Squid Game , be aware that there are some major spoilers featured in the rest of this article. If that's good with you, scroll down to check out LeBron James and Anthony Davis' reactions to the end of Netflix's new global sensation.

After confirming that they had both finally finished Netflix's gory new Korean thriller, LeBron immediately got into an on-the-spot review of the finale, saying, "I didn't like the ending though." In reference to the last-minute decision made by Seong Gi-Hun, who ended up winning the entire game and being awarded a USD equivalent of $38 million, LeBron said, "I know they’ll start it off with a Season 2 but, like, get on the fucking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

In contrast to LeBron's more critical perspective, Anthony Davis had a more comical outlook on Squid Game. Arguing that all of the death game insanity would no longer be his problem, AD said, "And I'm going to get my wife back. 'Cause he ain't got money like me now! Money talks, bro."

Some fans peeped LeBron James and Anthony Davis' Squid Game discourse and decided to join in on the conversation, and from the looks of it, most of them are in agreeance with the Los Angeles Lakers players.

Let us know in the comments if you think Squid Game had a good or a bad ending.

[via]