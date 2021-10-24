Yeong-su Oh, best known for his role as Player 001 on Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, says that the success of the show has changed his life. The 77-year-old actor discussed his newfound fame on South Korea's How Do I Play.

“I feel like I’m floating on air. It makes me think, I need to calm down, organize my thoughts, and hold myself back right now,” he said, according to Soompi.

He explained: “So many people have been contacting me, and because I don’t have a manager to help me, it’s hard for me to handle the volume of calls and messages I’ve been receiving. So my daughter has been helping me."



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Netflix reports that Squid Game saw the biggest release for a series ever on the platform and reportedly earned the company nearly $900 trillion in earnings.

“Things have changed quite a bit. Even when I go out to a cafe or somewhere like that, I now have to be aware of [how I appear to others]. It’s made me think, Being famous is tough, too,” he explained.

Despite the show's success, it remains unclear whether there will be a second season at some point.

