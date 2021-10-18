Netflix's newest hit series, Squid Game, is estimated to bring in a colossal $891 million in “impact value," according to new documents obtained by Bloomberg. The show cost the streaming provider just cost $21.4 million to produce.

Debuting with over 111 million viewers, Squid Game earned the most successful launch for a show on Netflix to date. The previous high was held by Bridgerton with 82 million in its first month.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The data obtained by Bloomberg was confidential, and Netflix declined to comment, with a lawyer calling it “inappropriate” to publish.

Despite Squid Game's success, creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he's unlikely to make a second season.

“The pressure on me is huge now, with such a big audience waiting for a Season 2,” Hwang recently explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “Because of all that pressure, I haven’t decided yet whether or not I should do another season. But if you look at it in a positive way, because so many people loved Season 1 and are expecting good things for Season 2, there are people everywhere in the world offering their opinions about where the show should go.”

[Via]